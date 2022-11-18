McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $15.71 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

MRK stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 438,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,034. The firm has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.