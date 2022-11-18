McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BHP Group by 646.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 621,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 215,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

