Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.