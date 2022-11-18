Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,717. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

