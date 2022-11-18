MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.3%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.28 and last traded at C$18.35. 282,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,819,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.96.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

