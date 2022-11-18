MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,662. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

