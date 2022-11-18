Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Anne E. Sellers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $163,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

