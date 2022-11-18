Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.39.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 588,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

