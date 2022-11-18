Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 821.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,743 shares of company stock worth $216,759. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

