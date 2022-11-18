Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,252 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

