Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.39 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $407,976.44 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00014304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,701,055 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

