MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $85.06 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.06 million and $2.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $19.31 or 0.00115579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.19331819 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,566,614.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

