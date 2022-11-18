Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$79.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $54.26 on Thursday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Metro has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

