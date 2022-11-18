Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.44.

Metro Price Performance

MRU traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.10. Metro has a 1 year low of C$60.59 and a 1 year high of C$76.47. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

