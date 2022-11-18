Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$76.44.

Metro Stock Up 0.4 %

MRU traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$76.05. 189,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.10. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$60.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro Dividend Announcement

Metro Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

