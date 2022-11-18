Midas (MIDAS) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Midas has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $92.39 million and approximately $67,477.93 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $35.44 or 0.00210764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 35.31554777 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $145,058.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

