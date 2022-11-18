Mina Reaches Market Cap of $418.12 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $418.12 million and $9.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00003326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 744,651,374 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 743,820,253.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56458026 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,307,045.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

