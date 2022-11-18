MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.24 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $40.24 million and $5.72 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00570121 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.62 or 0.29696689 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,288,373 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.