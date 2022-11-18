Mission Advancement (OTCMKTS:MACCU) Shares Down 0%

Mission Advancement Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Mission Advancement Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

