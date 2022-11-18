Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 2,995 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,472.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitek Systems Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.