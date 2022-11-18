Mizuho Trims Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Target Price to $13.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DADA opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dada Nexus by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 172,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $61,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $140,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

