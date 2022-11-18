Mizuho Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Down 1.8 %

WEX opened at $156.55 on Monday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.