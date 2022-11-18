MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Trading Down 26.7%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) dropped 26.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 115,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 26,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

MJ Trading Down 26.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MJ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.