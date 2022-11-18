MKM Partners Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

FANG opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.09.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

