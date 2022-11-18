Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,698. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $230,192,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $230,192,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,436 shares of company stock worth $69,387,212 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

