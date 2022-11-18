Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $288,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $183.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $769,632,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

