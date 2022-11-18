Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price target on Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Performance

Shares of MOGO opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Mogo has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.21.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.