Monero Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $74.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $134.18 or 0.00797518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,824.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00373079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00118238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00622379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00233079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00237145 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,202,104 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

