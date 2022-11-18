Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $163.56 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $163.56 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00078513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,545,794 coins and its circulating supply is 452,961,627 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

