Morgan Stanley Boosts ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $32.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

ProFrac Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

