Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $112.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

