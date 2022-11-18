Morgan Stanley Cuts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €95.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEINY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($109.28) to €86.00 ($88.66) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Heineken from €123.00 ($126.80) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Heineken from €109.00 ($112.37) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Heineken from €116.00 ($119.59) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($128.87) to €120.00 ($123.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $45.23 on Monday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

