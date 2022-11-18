Morgan Stanley Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

MS stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

