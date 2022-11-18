Morgan Stanley Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Equal Weight

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.05) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($43.61) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

