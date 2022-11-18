Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.25. 52,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,536. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.