Morgan Stanley Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $127.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $97.93 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

