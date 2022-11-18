Morgan Stanley Raises ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target to $5.50

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ViewRay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,125,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.