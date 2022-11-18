Morses Club (LON:MCL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.75

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03), with a volume of 126,518 shares traded.

Morses Club Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.18 million and a P/E ratio of 255.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.20.

About Morses Club

(Get Rating)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.