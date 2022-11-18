Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $316.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

