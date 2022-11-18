Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $666,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 72.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TDG traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $612.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,981. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.69.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.