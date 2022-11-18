Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.73.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

