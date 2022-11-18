Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

