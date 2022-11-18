Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Block by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,272,681. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. 72,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,163,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.