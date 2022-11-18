Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.42. 5,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,254. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.07 and a 200 day moving average of $202.34.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

