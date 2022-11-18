Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 116,003 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 75,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

