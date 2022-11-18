Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $31.23 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.57. 14,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

