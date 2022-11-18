Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.72. 3,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $719.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

