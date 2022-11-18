Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of HealthEquity worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 69.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

