Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of THOR Industries worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.57. 5,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,186. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.