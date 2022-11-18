Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,765 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0 %

FAST stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. 74,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,789. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

